Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Regrets Opposition Doing Politics On Murree Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday regretted that the opposition was doing politics on the Murree tragedy instead of extending a helping hand to the heavy snowfall victims

Addressing a press conference at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-i-Azam along with Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, he said the opposition's job was just to make hue and cry for their personal motives.

He said that the government was fully alert and standing with the people in this difficult time and added that the situation was improving as all the relevant departments were busy to overcome the situation.

The minister said in the last 48 hours, Murree received unprecedented snowfall, which resulted in loss of precious human lives.

He said that Kuldana and Barian were the most affected areas and loss of human lives also occured in these areas.

He said that the Murree commissioner said that such a record breaking snowfall in Murree had occurred after decades, creating this sort of situation.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident and directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to reach there. As per the PM instructions, the CM had left for Murree.

He said that the Murree administration was working there, five platoons of Pakistan Army were also working whereas Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) had moved its machinery there to remove snow from the roads.

Fawad Hussain said that according to the latest reports, Express Way had been cleared while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had opened all routes from 'Nathia Gali' side.

He said the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to manage the situation.

Hundreds and thousands of people arrived there in less than 48 hours, he added.

He said that there was a great influx of people not only in Murree but also upper areas. He urged the media to inform people not to visit upper areas.

He said the process of evacuating people from the affected areas was being carried out and the whole nation was sad over the loss of precious human lives. It was obvious that such a huge influx of people could not be managed easily, he added.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, who is also Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab President, briefed the media about the meeting of the Punjab Advisory Council and decisions made in it.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Shafqat said that in the meeting all party workers and organisations had been directed to extend all possible support within their capacities with regard to Murree situation.

He said that during the meeting all party matters were discussed in detail and the decision had been made regarding the structure of the party.

He said that it was decided to make a provincial organisation of the party having different office bearers.

Shafqat Mahmood said that party organisation would be made at district level and later the organisation would be formed at provincial assembly constituency level. He said that organisation would also be formed at village and neighbourhood councils level.

Awarding of tickets for local government elections was also discussed besides other matters, he added.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was confident and would contest local government elections with full preparation.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the Murree tragedy had grieved every Pakistan but it was a healthy sign that people come out for tourism, adding that there was need to learn lessons from the tragedy and ensure proper management in future.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif should worry about himself as he would face consequences for giving fake affidavit.

Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar and Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar were also present.

