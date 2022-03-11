(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday regretted that none of opposition leaders expressed even their "fake happiness" over induction of modern fighter jets into the fleet of Pakistan's Air Force.

"After 40 years, the PAF has raised a new squadron by adding modern aircraft (J10C ) and thus countered the so-called upper hand in air defence claimed by India after induction of the Rafale jets," he said in a post on his Twitter handle.

Had anyone heard even a single statement from any opposition leader giving the impression of even their "fake jubilation" over the development, he questioned.

"Even their (opposition) workers in the media are also keeping mum over the initiative," Fawad said.