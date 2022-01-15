Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal

UrduPoint.com

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday tweeted a picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday tweeted a picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal.

He said mustard fields were in full bloom across Chakwal, a city of Rawalpindi division.

"May the Almighty keep the fields and orchards of Pakistan inhabited forever," he added.

