ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's all speeches were meaningless.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership including Maryam Nawaz were criticizing and mocking the national institutions such as judiciary and armed forces for political point scoring and personal gains, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was committed under visionary dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to complete its constitutional term.

He said the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) was involved in horsetrading and corrupt practices in the recent Senate elections.

He expressed hope that Sadiq Sanjrani would be elected as Senate Chairman again, who always preferred national interest while performing his duties as Senate Chairmanship.

Replying to a question, he stressed the need to introduce reforms in Punjab to further streamline the system.