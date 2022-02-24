UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Terms Speculations About PM's Visit To Russia Misleading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms speculations about PM's visit to Russia misleading

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia was taking place as per the schedule and all the speculations in this regard were misleading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia was taking place as per the schedule and all the speculations in this regard were misleading.

"Speculations about PM Imran Khan visit are misplaced. The visit is proceeding and PM will return Pakistan tonight as per schedule," he tweeted.

More Stories From Pakistan

>