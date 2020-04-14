Chaudhry Fawad Hussain thanks district admin for hospitals better condition than of major cities

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the good condition of all the hospitals in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the good condition of all the hospitals in Jhelum.

"I am happy that all the hospitals in Jhelum are in better condition than the major cities of Pakistan," he said in a tweet on his social media account.

Food, fruit and tea were being provided to the patients in the wards and new ventilators had also been provided to those hospitals, he said.

Fawad thanked the district administration and CEO health Jhelum for ensuring good arrangements at the hospitals.