ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain here on Monday visited Dunya news to condole the demise of father of senior journalist Khawar Ghumman.

The minister conveyed his heartfelt grievance to Bureau Chief, Dunya News, Khawar Ghumman on the sad demise.

The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.