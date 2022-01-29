Chaudhry Fawad Hussain visits house of Army Jawan recently martyred in Balochistan to offer condolences

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the house of Pakistan Army Jawan Zain Ali Shaheed belonging to Jhelum who was recently martyred by terrorists in Balochistan

JHELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday visited the house of Pakistan Army Jawan Zain Ali Shaheed belonging to Jhelum who was recently martyred by terrorists in Balochistan.

The minister said Zain Ali Shaheed bravely confronted the terrorists and his sacrifice for the country and nation will always be remembered.

The whole nation was grateful to the families of the martyrs, he said adding the nation was indebted to the blood of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in line of duty and their sacrifices will not go in vain.

The whole nation stands with the family of Shaheed Zain Ali in this hour of grief, Chaudhry Fawad said.

The minister expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and offered Fateha for the soul of the martyred soldier.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Fawad said at the age of 23 when the young people go to college, Shaheed Zain Ali had sacrificed his life for the country.

"We are indebted to their blood, the whole of Pakistan is grateful to these families, the sacrifices of the martyrs will not go in vain", Chaudhry Fawad said.

The minister assured that the state would revenge of every drop of the blood of its martyrs.