Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Warns PML-N Leaders To Desist From Dirty Politics

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:34 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday condemned the uncivilized incident of hurling ink-pot on Shahbaz Gill outside the Lahore High Court and urged the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to avoid promoting the culture of dirty politics in the country

In an interview with a private television channel, he said such incidents would aggravate the political differences among the party workers.

He added that it would also create law and order situation in the country.

Expressing dismay over negative attitude of PML-N's workers, he said hurling ink-pot on PTI leader outside the LHC, was indeed a regrettable and shameful incident.

The minister said that top leadership of PML-N, should apologize to Shahbaz Gill so that political atmosphere could be made normal.

He warned that such uncivilized tactics could take the PML-N leadership particularly Maryam Nawaz to close alley.

