UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Fawad Pays Tribute To PNS Hangor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Chaudhry Fawad pays tribute to PNS Hangor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday paid tribute to the Pakistan Navy Submarine "Hangor" for killing of Indian Naval Ship (INS) 'Khukri' and damaging INS 'Kirpan' during the 1971 war.

Highlighting the importance of Hangor Day, the federal minister through a tweet pointed out that "This event has great significance in the naval history as being the first successful killing by a conventional submarine since the World Wars".

The minister proudly said "Pakistan Navy is ready to protect the motherland in the same spirit."It is pertinent to mention here that every year, Pakistan Navy celebrate December 9 as Hangor Day to commemorate the historic event of sinking of Indian Navy Frigate Khukri and severely damaging another Indian Navy Ship Kirpan by Pakistan Navy submarine Hangor in the 1971 war.

Related Topics

India World Pakistan Navy Technology Same December Event

Recent Stories

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

33 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

34 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

54 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s fastest growing AIoT brand realme is ..

1 hour ago

SAU VC performs groundbreaking of new botanical ga ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.