Chaudhry Fawad Supports Khawaja Asif' Statement On Temple Construction

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Chaudhry Fawad supports Khawaja Asif' statement on temple construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday supported the stance of Khawaja Asif regarding construction of temple in Islamabad.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, "Political differences have their own place, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan's constitution guarantees equal freedom to all the religions, he is absolutely right".

Those who are issuing Fatwa's on Khawaja Asif's statement are projecting the thinking of Indian extremists and Modi which needs to be rejected outright.

More Stories From Pakistan

