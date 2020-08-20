Chaudhry Fawad terms Pak-Saudi relations as invincible in changing global scenario

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pak-Saudi Arabia relations were invincible and could not be affected due to the changing global scenario.

He was speaking during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki.

The meeting was held to explore more avenues of mutual cooperation in different fields of life to further strengthen Pak-Saudi bilateral relations.

Speaking during the meeting, Chaudhry Fawad said, "Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are not merely limited to the government level but are built nation to nation".

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Sultan's visit to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Saudi Arabia reflected the firmness of Pak-Saudi relations, he said.

The minister said the sanctity of Haramain Sharifain (the two holy cities of Mecca and Madina) was part of the faith of every Muslim and respect for those who were serving this holy place was obligatory on every Muslim.

Chaudhry Fawad briefed the Saudi Ambassador about the ongoing projects in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The Saudi ambassador praised Chaudhry Fawad's efforts toward reviving the dormant departments of the Ministry of Science and Technology and putting those on the right track.

The minister urged the Saudi companies to cooperate and invest in Pakistan's agricultural sector.

The Saudi ambassador assured to extend every possible support in each and every field of Pakistan.