UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha Meets President PML-Q

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha meets President PML-Q

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha Thursday met with President PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to discuss the political and organizational matters regarding the upcoming elections.

In a statement issued to Media, he said that whatever decision the party's senior leadership would take in the current situation would be in the national interest.

Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha said that they would take decisions which would be in the interest of the country and not for the benefit of the time.

He also prayed that Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain will recover soon and would play an active role in politics again.

