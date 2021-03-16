Chaudhry mills case: NAB approaches LHC for Maryam bail cancellation

LAHORE, Mar 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Saturday approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) for bail cancellation of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The NAB chairman, through a petition, had requested the LHC for bail cancellation of Maryam Nawaz, stating that she was misusing the bail concession granted to her.

He contended that as per apex court judgement, the bail was not a matter of right but a concession given by the court, and it could be withdrawn in specific circumstances. He submitted that the respondent was not abiding by the principles of justice system to enjoy that very concession.

The chairman submitted that the LHC had granted bail to Maryam Nawaz on October 31, 2019 in the investigations, launched by the bureau into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. He submitted that the bureau had challenged the bail before the Supreme Court and the matter was still pending there.

He stated that the present petition was being filed on fresh grounds, showing that Maryam Nawaz misused the process of law.

The chairman submitted that the respondent attempted to hamper the proceedings pending against her through action of attacking regional NAB office on August 11, 2020.

He stated that the provincial police registered an FIR [first information report] over the incident, wherein the role attributed to the respondent could not be ignored.

He further submitted that the respondent was openly threatening the institutions including the judiciary, in public congregations, the media talks and through tweets.

Thus, she was causing hatred and contempt against the government and the state institutions which was tantamount to sedition, he added.

He pleaded with the court for cancellation of her bail as the respondent obstructed the process of law, challenged the writ of the government and ridiculed the judiciary.