Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar advises JUI(F), PPP to be patient

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to be patient in politics and wait till 2023 for the general elections in the country.

Speaking to senior PTI leader and former provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan and MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said the government could not be ousted through protest and marches, reminding JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his earlier sit-in did not bring any change in the government.

Sarwar asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the government was not wary of opposition's calls for march or protests.

"Opposition's dream of in-house change will never come true and Prime Minister Imran Khan will root out problems from the country." The Governor Punjab said extension in GSP-Plus status was a great gift by the European Parliament for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had become economically stable under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding those attempting to destabilize the country were not well-wishers of the country.

Sarwar said the opposition was free to protest but they would meet disappointment as people had rejected them in the general election.