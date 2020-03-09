UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Advises JUI(F), PPP To Be Patient

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:27 PM

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar advises JUI(F), PPP to be patient

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to be patient in politics and wait till 2023 for the general elections in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to be patient in politics and wait till 2023 for the general elections in the country.

Speaking to senior PTI leader and former provincial minister Abdul Aleem Khan and MNA Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said the government could not be ousted through protest and marches, reminding JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that his earlier sit-in did not bring any change in the government.

Sarwar asked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the government was not wary of opposition's calls for march or protests.

"Opposition's dream of in-house change will never come true and Prime Minister Imran Khan will root out problems from the country." The Governor Punjab said extension in GSP-Plus status was a great gift by the European Parliament for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan had become economically stable under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding those attempting to destabilize the country were not well-wishers of the country.

Sarwar said the opposition was free to protest but they would meet disappointment as people had rejected them in the general election.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Governor Punjab Parliament Abdul Aleem Khan Pakistan Peoples Party March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

14 minutes ago

US to Issue Global Maritime Advisory to Target Shi ..

1 minute ago

WHO Glad Italy Uses Aggressive Measures to Contain ..

1 minute ago

Iran announces 43 new coronavirus deaths, raising ..

1 minute ago

Amputees shoot for a place in Central African soci ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Vershinin Briefs Iranian Ambassador About ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.