Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar felicitates PM on securing trust vote in NA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning vote of confidence in the National Assembly after 178 MNAs reposed their confidence in the mercurial leadership of Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had voluntarily opted to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after PDM-backed Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani won a general seat in Senate polls from Islamabad against Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh by 169-164 votes on March 3.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation on March 4, had announced to seek vote of confidence in the house although the law did not require him to do so. Prime Minister Imran Khan secured trust of the assembly as 178 members voted for him.

Governor Punjab said trust of 178 members of National Assembly in Prime Minister Imran Khan was the victory of democracy and the people, adding that the opposition parties should accept the reality that general elections will be held in 2023.

He said no power in the world, including the PDM, can blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that the PTI leadership will not back down from its principled stance. He said the nation was proud of the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, hailing the decision to introduce election reforms with introduction of electronic voting.

In a tweet on Saturday, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on winning the confidence votes of 178 members in the National Assembly and said that there was no doubt that Prime Minister Imran Khan still adheres to the politics of principles and ideology.

"After winning the vote of confidence, Prime Minister Imran Khan will move forward with greater conviction to purge the country from the menace of corruption and will take measures to make Pakistan stronger and more prosperous", Sarwar said.

In a press release from the Governor's House in the afternoon, Governor Punjab said the announcement of starting the "No one should go to bed hungry Program" was another testimony to the government's people-friendly initiatives. He said PTI-led government was the very first government of Pakistan which was taking practical steps to provide basic facilities to the poor.

He said the initiatives like the 'Ehsaas Program' and 'Sehat Insaf Card' were benefiting hundreds and thousands of people.

He further said that every single person across Punjab will soon have Sehat Inssaf Card which will provide all the health facilities free of cost.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking historic steps to save Pakistan from economic problems and in the coming days besides providing relief to the common man, the government will also launch new programs for economic development.

He said all the problems will be solved as per the promises made to the nation.