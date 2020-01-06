Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for efforts to avert Iran-U.S. conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Monday said that United Nations Organization (UNO) and the Muslim Ummah must make joint efforts to avert US-Iran tension as it could be more destructive than Iraq war.

Talking to the media here at the International Conference on Punjab History and Culture at a private university, he said war hysteria must come to an end, adding that mighty or the weak should respect each other's integrity.

To a question, he said all minorities in Pakistan would be protected as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Protection of life and property of the minorities is the top most priority of the government and no lapse will be tolerated in this regard," he responded.

The governor said that war had never been a solution to problems rather it bred terrorism and extremism, which claimed innocent lives.

"I am proud that as a member of British Parliament, I had been opposing and raising voice against wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the British Parliament," he added.

"I think if war breaks out between US and Iran, it will have dangerous consequence and peace will become a dream in the world, therefore, international community must play its effective role to resolve this issue, and Pakistan will also do its best possible to ease the tension between America and Iran," he added.

Addressing the conference, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said tourism was the biggest industry in the world, and first time in Pakistan, a Committee on Religious Tourism and Culture under his chairmanship was actively working to promote religious tourism.

Pakistan gave a peace message to the world through Kartarpur Corridor Project that was also promoting the tourism, he said and added that after renovation of Sikh worship places, the focus would be laid on Buddhism and people from across the world would be attracted towards Pakistan through religious tourism.

The governor said he was hurt by hate speech incident of an individual at Nankana Sahib, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken strict notice of the incident and sent Federal Interior Minister Brig. (Retd.) Ijaz Ahmed Shah to Nankana Sahib, while Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Umsan Buzdar sent Senior Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed there to look into the matter.

Sarwar said the culprit had been arrested and would be taken to task as per provisions of law of the land.

"No one will be allowed to take law into hand and it is government's responsibility to protect lives and properties of minority in Pakistan," he said.

He said minorities were safer in Pakistan than rest of the world but it was very unfortunate that India was persecuting minorities by targeting them through controversial Citizenship Act. Narendra Modi was planning genocide of minorities through RSS and in addition to Kashmiris, the minorities living in India were also being deprived of their rights.

He urged the world community to take notice of the genocide of the Muslim in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) and the new Indian laws based on racism and ethnicity.