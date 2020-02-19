Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Pakistan may frame its health system on the model of National Health Services (NHS) of the United Kingdom to provide better health delivery in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that Pakistan may frame its health system on the model of National Health Services (NHS) of the United Kingdom to provide better health delivery in the country.

Addressing the inauguration of overseas job creation portal here at the Governor's House, he said the General Practitioner (GP) system a la the UK should also be adopted to provide medical treatment to a community in the far flung areas of the province, adding that GP would be tried as a pilot project at one of the Union Councils (UCs) of Lahore soon.

"A doctor as a GP is connected to the people in a community, examines the patients and is well aware of their ailments and is paid for his services as per the patient ratio. This practice checks flow of patients to the big cities without need," the Governor added.

An memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed between AFCO Private Limited, Pakistan (a Pakistan based job placement bureau) and MMC Health Care Limited UK to provide jobs to the Pakistani doctors and allied healthcare staff in the UK after thousands of jobs were available for Pakistani medical professionals in the aftermath of Brexit.

Sarwar said that Pakistan enjoyed special bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, adding that Pakistani health professionals had been serving in the UK for decades and had improved country's image as ambassadors of Pakistan. He said the best doctors in the NHS belonged to Pakistan besides the other paramedical staff.

He said the primary healthcare system provided healthcare to the people at the grass root level, adding that the government, under Prime Minister Imran Khan, was committed to improving healthcare facilities to the masses in the country.

Sarwar said the government was faced with multiple economic challenges, adding, "We need to establish partnerships with the global organizations to face the challenges in economy and other areas." The Governor Punjab said the Sustainable Goal Development (SDGs) targets could not be achieved without social development in the country.

About the job placement in UK, the Governor Punjab said the doctors and paramedical staff would contribute to the socio-economic development of both the countries, adding that the new jobs would increase the foreign exchange for the country.

He said the ageing population was increasing all over the world and Pakistan could earn valuable foreign exchange by utilizing the energies of the immense youth in the country.

Earlier, CEO AFCO Private Limited Pakistan Ansar Farooq and Executive Director MMC UK Ansar Hayat talked about the job opportunities in the UK. Ansar Farooq said his company had dedicated all efforts to create overseas jobs as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He invited Pakistani medical professionals to avail the opportunity.

A large number of health professionals and health experts from Pakistan and abroad attended the ceremony.