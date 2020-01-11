Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hails lifting of curfew, communication embargo in IOK

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on lifting of Section 144 and communication embargo in the occupied Kashmir (IOK) within seven days.

Talking to a delegation from Mirpur, AJK, led by Chaudhry Ansar Shahzad during a meeting here at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said terming imposition of curfew and suspension of internet services in the occupied valley unconstitutional by the Indian Supreme Court was a victory of the hapless Kashmiri people and defeat of Narendra Modi.

The Governor Punjab said 159 days of curfew in IOK was the worst terrorism, adding Narendra Modi was furthering RSS agenda.

He said freedom movement of Kashmiri people could not be weakened through gun and bullet.

He said the Kashmir issue would have to be settled as per United Nations resolutions, adding, 220 million Pakistanis stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and even every child of Pakistan was ready to give sacrifices for the freedom Kashmiris.

The governor said India's controversial Citizenship Act was a blatant attack on basic human rights of the Indian Muslims, adding today people were strongly protesting against it in all over India.

Sarwar said, "The treatment meted out to the Indian Muslims by the government machinery and RSS is also terrorism and we demand of the United Nations Organization (UNO) and other international human rights organizations to take strict notice and stop Indian government from committing terrorism against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris." He said Narendra Modi's policies were enemy of peace and humanity, and his acts against humanity were detrimental to peace in the region and the world.

Later on, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also held a meeting with Acting Governor of Balochistan Sardar Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.