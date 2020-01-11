UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Hails Lifting Of Curfew, Communication Embargo In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hails lifting of curfew, communication embargo in IOK

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on lifting of Section 144 and communication embargo in the occupied Kashmir (IOK) within seven days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed the decision of the Indian Supreme Court on lifting of Section 144 and communication embargo in the occupied Kashmir (IOK) within seven days.

Talking to a delegation from Mirpur, AJK, led by Chaudhry Ansar Shahzad during a meeting here at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said terming imposition of curfew and suspension of internet services in the occupied valley unconstitutional by the Indian Supreme Court was a victory of the hapless Kashmiri people and defeat of Narendra Modi.

The Governor Punjab said 159 days of curfew in IOK was the worst terrorism, adding Narendra Modi was furthering RSS agenda.

He said freedom movement of Kashmiri people could not be weakened through gun and bullet.

He said the Kashmir issue would have to be settled as per United Nations resolutions, adding, 220 million Pakistanis stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, and even every child of Pakistan was ready to give sacrifices for the freedom Kashmiris.

The governor said India's controversial Citizenship Act was a blatant attack on basic human rights of the Indian Muslims, adding today people were strongly protesting against it in all over India.

Sarwar said, "The treatment meted out to the Indian Muslims by the government machinery and RSS is also terrorism and we demand of the United Nations Organization (UNO) and other international human rights organizations to take strict notice and stop Indian government from committing terrorism against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris." He said Narendra Modi's policies were enemy of peace and humanity, and his acts against humanity were detrimental to peace in the region and the world.

Later on, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also held a meeting with Acting Governor of Balochistan Sardar Abdul Qaddus Bezenjo and discussed political situation and matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Balochistan Supreme Court Internet World Governor United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Citizenship Muslim All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

15 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

16 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

23 minutes ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

30 minutes ago

Top seed Momota checks into Malaysia Masters semis ..

3 minutes ago

Paterson in line for debut as South Africa name un ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.