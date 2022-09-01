Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informs Gordon Brown of devastating floods in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Former governor and Chairman Sarwar Foundation Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar met former prime minister and UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown at the latter's residence in Edinburgh, Scotland, and informed him about the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Talking to APP by phone from Glasgow on Thursday, he said Gordon Brown was briefed that about one-and-a-half thousand people had lost their lives so far while around 50 million people had been affected by the floods with a loss of billions of Dollars in lost crops, infrastructure and schools.

Gordon Brown was informed that about 17,566 schools in Pakistan had been destroyed by floods including 15,842 schools in Sindh, 544 in Balochistan, and 1,180 in Punjab. The literacy rate in Pakistan is already very low and education has continuously been suspended due to the destruction of schools.

Gordon Brown, on behalf of the United Nations Education Committee, announced assistance of Rs 500 million for the education of children in the affected areas. He expressed the hope the assistance would help raise quality of life and improve facilities for children, who are future of Pakistan.

The former premier said Britain and Pakistan enjoy cordial relationship and added that Chaudhry Sarwar is a close friend besides being an enlightened soul and a dedicated social worker.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar is on a visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to apprise the world of the humanitarian crisis due to recent floods in Pakistan and will hold a dinner in Glasgow on Friday, to raise funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit areas of Pakistan.