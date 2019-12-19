UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Laments UN Apathy Over Modi's Tyranny

Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:27 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that silence of the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations over the extremism and tyranny of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appalling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday said that silence of the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations over the extremism and tyranny of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was appalling.

Addressing the senior civil servants at National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here, he said Muslims were the target under India's dual nationality law, adding that there was need to be united against the shrewd enemy India where minorities' rights were being usurped.

The minority communities were being given their due rights in Pakistan as per vision of Quaid-i-Azam under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Congratulating the civil servants on successful completion of their training, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said good governance was indispensable to do away with the challenges of corruption and the government believed in purging the institutions of political pressure and the institutions were being strengthened as it would stabilize the country and nation.

"Civil servants should be people friendly and sympathetic. Your liaison with people should be based on good moral behavior and all have to keep Pakistan's interest at first. We all have to make Pakistan as Great Pakistan of Jinnah," he asserted.

The Governor said that today, the government, Pakistan Armed Forces, other law enforcement agencies and 220 million people of Pakistan had jointly eliminated the menace of terrorism from the country and peace had now been restored in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan battered India on military and diplomatic fronts and officers of Ministry of Foreign Affairs must also highlight the tainted face of India to the world. He was of the view that country's progress and prosperity hinged at public service.

Addressing a ceremony regarding minorities' rights at Cathedral Church, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete religious freedom which was unprecedented in the world.

He said Kartarpur corridor project for Sikh community was yet another proof of Pakistan's standing with minorities, adding, unfortunately Narendra Modi government was targeting the Muslim and other minorities in India and India's law regarding dual nationality was in violation of human rights.

The Governor said Modi government was following the agenda of extremism and ethnic India, while its siege of Muslims in occupied Kashmir and human rights violation were unethical, unconstitutional and inhuman acts.

Sarwar said the United Nations and other international organizations instead of taking strict notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violation were keeping mum over it.

He said, "We want to make it clear to India that uncalled-for adventurism will be reciprocated with full force." He said People of Pakistan stood by the Armed Forces for defense and security of the motherland.

