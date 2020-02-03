UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Welcomes Travel Advisory By US, Norway And Portugal

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar welcomes travel advisory by US, Norway and Portugal

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has welcomed issuance of travel advisory by America, Norway and Portugal for Pakistan after the Great Britain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has welcomed issuance of travel advisory by America, Norway and Portugal for Pakistan after the Great Britain.

Addressing the 4th convocation of Hi-Tech University here on Monday, he said the world, today, acknowledges peace and stability in Pakistan, adding that the entire world acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Governor Punjab said the 220 million people of Pakistan will jointly defeat economic and other challenges faced by the country, adding, the present government is ensuring 100 per cent transparency and merit in the country.

Sarwar said Pakistan will gain glory under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We can bring Pakistan at par with developed countries by attaining excellence in science and technology, and modern knowledge and techniques, provided the youth have access to quality education and advancement", he added.

He said islam highlights the importance of education and Muslims had ruled the world as long as they excelled in education.

The Punjab Governor said that Pakistani have proved their metal in various countries of the world and brought laurels to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan gained US $ 15 million benefits with GSP-Plus by Europe.

He said, "After assuming as Governor, promotion of higher education is my top priority. We have ended ad-hocism and appointed efficient vice chancellors on merit which raised substantially the quality of education." He said that Pakistan's major challenges are poverty alleviation, elimination of terrorism and extremism, agricultural development and economic prosperity for which the entire nation will have to put up collective efforts.

A total of 815 male and female graduates received degrees including 13 Ph.Ds. In the MS Programmes, Zia Ullah Aslam, Khadeja Khatoon, Bushra Jabeen, Israr Ahmed, Mehshan Ali Khan, Javeria Abid, Yasir Hameed, Zohaib Ashiq and Mohammad Riaz received gold medals.

Board of Governors (BoG) Chairman Lt. Gen. Abdullah Dogar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Younas Javed, faculty members, parent and students were present.

