UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Equates LoC Firing With Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar equates LoC firing with terrorism

Equating unprovoked firing across Line of Control (LoC) by India with terrorism, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a murderer of innocent Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Equating unprovoked firing across Line of Control (LoC) by India with terrorism, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a murderer of innocent Kashmiri people.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of dispatching relief goods for Azad Kashmir earthquake victims at the Governor's House here on Monday, he said the butcher of Gujrat (India) has become butcher of Kashmir today.

Responding to a question, the Governor Punjab said the government of Pakistan stands firm in support of Kashmiri people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), adding the Pak armed forces had given a befitting reply to the Indian aggression in the past and would do the same in future.

Sarwar dispatched relief caravan of 15 trucks for Azad Kashmir earthquakes victims which consist of tents, blankets Rice, sugar, flour and other edibles. The governor is due to visit Mirpur to inquire after the injured of the natural calamity.

The governor reassured, the government would not abandon victims of Azad Kashmir earthquake, adding more relief goods would be dispatched after his visit.

To another query, Sarwar said the Indian government was planning to unleash another wave of state terror, adding the the civilized world must take notice of it. He further said Indian parliamentarian and former Chief Minister Jammu Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad had exposed Indian terrorism, genocide, atrocities, economic murder of traders and mass illegal arrests of innocents.

The governor, while responding to another question, rejected opposition's propaganda against the government, adding the government was least bothered by their theatrics as the 220 million people stood by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) government. He said the government was working for the progress and prosperity of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

About cabinet reshuffle, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had the prerogative to shuffle the provincial cabinet, adding he had no knowledge in the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Firing Murder Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister World Governor Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Gujrat Progress Same Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Cabinet Million Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Textile sector strengthening can enhance exports: ..

1 minute ago

Eight members gang of outlaws arrested in Karachi

1 minute ago

Hong Kong Authorities Urge Public to Stay Vigilant ..

2 minutes ago

North Korea Hopes to Hold Working-Level Talks with ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority inspects 769 chicken shops, ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Arrest Suicide Bomb Maker in Country ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.