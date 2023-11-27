Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the former Punjab Governor who is in London these days, joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) ahead of tough time for the PTI last year.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader and former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar is eyeing a return to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after leaving during last year's no-confidence motion.

Sarwar has made this wish during his interaction with the media in London as he has been there for quite some time.

Sarwar's interest in rejoining PTI is fueled by his family's aspiration to contest elections in Faisalabad on the party's tickets, with his son Anas facing an upcoming Glasgow election where a significant Pakistani vote is at play.

Ongoing discussions face challenges amid PTI's current turbulent circumstances.

Despite overtures, PTI leaders, led by Imran Khan, remain unresponsive, holding firm on not accepting those who opposed the party in tough times.