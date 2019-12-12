UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar For Promoting Blue Economy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar for promoting blue economy

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan needed to promote its blue economy through better maritime management as country's 95 percent trade took place via sea-route

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said Pakistan needed to promote its blue economy through better maritime management as country's 95 percent trade took place via sea-route.

Addressing the closing session of Maritime Security Workshop 2019 at Pakistan Navy War College here, he said Pakistan enjoyed important geo-strategic location in the region and there was need to focus on blue economy.

The governor also inaugurated Marine Time Centre of Excellence at the Navy War College on the occasion. PTI MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Senators Sassi Paleju, Nuzhat Sadiq, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fiaz Gilani, Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair and others were also present.

Sarwar said inauguration of Marine Time Centre of Excellence was a matter of pride for him, adding that Pakistan was getting stronger and prosperous because of effective policies of the government.

He stressed the need to pay greater attention towards fish farming along the coastal line besides promoting the coastal tourism, as Pakistan could earn billions of rupees annually through these means.

Sarwar said tourism was also being promoted as Pakistan could earn US $ 4 to 5 billion from this sector every year. He said the country had secured peace and was getting stronger on economic front with every passing day.

He said Pakistan was currently faced with numerous challenges, adding the armed forces of the country had made the enemies lick the dust.

The governor said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was advancing on the mission of RSS, adding, "Pakistan is always in favour of peace and we are uprooting the menace of terrorism and extremism."

