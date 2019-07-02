Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar urges Overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that courts are not only dispensing justice but people are seeing justice being done.Addressing a seminar on Tuesday at the Judicial academy on the subject resolving issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis."We are ensuring the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

There is one law and the Constitution for both the rich and the poor. No one can escape punishment no matter how much powerful he is", he added.Sarwar described the special appointment of Justice Jawad Hasan for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis as the historical step, saying that the government and the judiciary are on the same page for resolving the issues of the overseas Pakistanis.

The governor held that the promise of Prime Minister Khan vis-vis giving rights to Overseas Pakistanis would be fulfilled.

The governor further said role of Overseas Pakistan for theprogress and prosperity of Pakistan is important.He also lauded their role in the country's politics and called Overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors ofPakistani in the world.He said ,"tThe overseas Pakistanis cannot be neglected in anyway.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a special judge has been appointed for hearing cases of the Overseas Pakistanis in the Lahore High Court due to special efforts made by the LCH Chief justice".