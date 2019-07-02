UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Urges Overseas Pakistanis To Invest In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 11:14 PM

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar urges Overseas Pakistanis to invest in country

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that courts are not only dispensing justice but people are seeing justice being done

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that courts are not only dispensing justice but people are seeing justice being done.Addressing a seminar on Tuesday at the Judicial academy on the subject resolving issues faced by the Overseas Pakistanis."We are ensuring the supremacy of the law and the Constitution.

There is one law and the Constitution for both the rich and the poor. No one can escape punishment no matter how much powerful he is", he added.Sarwar described the special appointment of Justice Jawad Hasan for resolving issues of overseas Pakistanis as the historical step, saying that the government and the judiciary are on the same page for resolving the issues of the overseas Pakistanis.

The governor held that the promise of Prime Minister Khan vis-vis giving rights to Overseas Pakistanis would be fulfilled.

The governor further said role of Overseas Pakistan for theprogress and prosperity of Pakistan is important.He also lauded their role in the country's politics and called Overseas Pakistanis as ambassadors ofPakistani in the world.He said ,"tThe overseas Pakistanis cannot be neglected in anyway.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, a special judge has been appointed for hearing cases of the Overseas Pakistanis in the Lahore High Court due to special efforts made by the LCH Chief justice".

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister World Lahore High Court Governor Poor Punjab Same Government

Recent Stories

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

6 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

7 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

7 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

7 minutes ago

Thousands Rally in Support of Catalan Separatists ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.