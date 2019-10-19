Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar warns opposition against locking down country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the law will take its course if the opposition tried to lock down or "Jam" the country in the guise of Azadi march

Talking to the media at the sports and Cultural conference by Insaaf Sports and Cultural wing at the Governor's House here on Saturday, he said the government needed a guarantee from the opposition regarding a peaceful demonstration, and the government would facilitate peaceful protest.

To a query, the governor said the government believed in negotiations with the opposition and supported a peaceful settlement of the issue, adding if negotiations failed, future course of action will be adopted..

About the Chaudhrys, Sarwar said he recently met the PML-Q leadership and they were willing to play their role in negotiations with the opposition, adding the government had formed a powerful committee to negotiate with opposition.

He expressed the hope that the opposition would not show stubbornness.

Stressing the government was not wary of Fazl's call, he said opposition's only demand was the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding such unlawful demands could not be fulfilled as the government will complete its constitutional term of five years.

On the resignations by the opposition, he said the opposition would not resign from parliament, adding the protest call was a mere threat.

"The PTI has already experienced 126-day sit-in and the oposition parties will only come to know bitterness and difficulties of Dharna when they undertake it," he responded.

"If Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties will try to create chaos and anarchy in the country it will badly damage the nation's consensus and solidarity for Kashmir at this crucial time," he added.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq, speaking on the occasion, said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was not against protests, adding Fazlur Rehman threatened to shut down the entire country and the government would never allow this. He said the government had no objections to peaceful protests any where in the country.

He said the government would fulfill all promises made with the people,including the youth, and will ensure eradication of corruption. He said the government would make Pakistan developed and progressive and bring this country out of all crises.

Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq, Convener Sports and Culture wing Umer Khayam, President Sports and Culture Punjab Mian Javed Ali, Ubaidur Rehman, Rana Akthar and others also attended the event.