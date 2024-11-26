Open Menu

Chaudhry Naeem Condemns Attack On Ranger Personnel In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Chaudhry Naeem condemns attack on Ranger personnel in Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim strongly condemned the attack on Ranger personnel by miscreants on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim strongly condemned the attack on Ranger personnel by miscreants on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is once again trying to repeat the events of May 9 saying that chaos on the occasion of the arrival of foreign guests in Islamabad are in no way in the interest of the country and the people.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim condemned the martyrdom of four Ranger personnel when miscreants rammed a vehicle into them on duty in Islamabad and said that the elements involved in the incident would not deserve any concessions.

He said that targeting police and Ranger personnel present in Islamabad to maintain law and order is open terrorism.

He said that the miscreants involved in the attacks on Rangers and police in Islamabad should be arrested and brought to justice and they should be severely punished so that no one dares to attack the forces in the future.

He expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families of the personnel martyred in the attack by miscreants and prayed for patience and solace for them.

He said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but attacks on forces and government property under the guise of protest are not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said that chaos and protests have become the norm of PTI on the occasion of the arrival of foreign guests in Pakistan and the people have rejected PTI’s protests by not participating in them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Rangers Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Vehicle Srinagar May Government

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in C ..

Aleem Khan condemns attack on Rangers, Police in Capital

7 minutes ago
 DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order sit ..

DC Harnai chairs meeting to improve law, order situation

7 minutes ago
 Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam ..

Pacers put Sialkot ahead on day 1 in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

14 minutes ago
 OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportatio ..

OGRA seeks support for uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products

14 minutes ago
 Special desks to increase women participation in g ..

Special desks to increase women participation in governance

14 minutes ago
 Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punja ..

Resolution demanding ban on PTI submitted in Punjab Assembly

14 minutes ago
Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia co ..

Gilani calls for enhanced Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation in trade, textiles s ..

15 minutes ago
 Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, at ..

Daniyal condemns martyrdom of police constable, attack on Rangers

23 minutes ago
 Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest

Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest

7 minutes ago
 60th anniversary of PTV celebrated

60th anniversary of PTV celebrated

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's ..

IHC adjourns lawyers' plea to attend PTI founder's trial

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers person ..

Bilawal strongly condemns attack on Rangers personnel on Srinagar Highway

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan