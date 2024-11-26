Chaudhry Naeem condemns attack on Ranger personnel in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim strongly condemned the attack on Ranger personnel by miscreants on the Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is once again trying to repeat the events of May 9 saying that chaos on the occasion of the arrival of foreign guests in Islamabad are in no way in the interest of the country and the people.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim condemned the martyrdom of four Ranger personnel when miscreants rammed a vehicle into them on duty in Islamabad and said that the elements involved in the incident would not deserve any concessions.

He said that targeting police and Ranger personnel present in Islamabad to maintain law and order is open terrorism.

He said that the miscreants involved in the attacks on Rangers and police in Islamabad should be arrested and brought to justice and they should be severely punished so that no one dares to attack the forces in the future.

He expressed his condolences and solidarity with the families of the personnel martyred in the attack by miscreants and prayed for patience and solace for them.

He said that peaceful protest is the right of every citizen but attacks on forces and government property under the guise of protest are not acceptable under any circumstances.

He said that chaos and protests have become the norm of PTI on the occasion of the arrival of foreign guests in Pakistan and the people have rejected PTI’s protests by not participating in them.