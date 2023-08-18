Open Menu

Chaudhry Naeem Congratulates Caretaker PM, Interim Federal Ministers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Chaudhry Naeem congratulates Caretaker PM, interim federal ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The central senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Friday congratulated the Caretaker the Prime Minister Anwar-ul Haq and interim federal ministers.

He said that PML-N would form its government after winning with a two-thirds majority general election in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of workers called on him here.

Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the former federal government of Muslim League-N worked honestly to get Pakistan out of crises by taking the most difficult decisions in 16 months.

Meanwhile, the party's central president Mian Shehbaz Sharif's priority was only Pakistan and thanks to his struggle, Pakistan has not only been saved from default but has once again been on the path of development and prosperity.

He said that the Muslim League-N would show its strength in the general elections and would prove that Mian Nawaz Sharif was still the focus of people's hopes by getting the most votes in the entire country.

He said that whenever the Muslim League- got power, the party started mega projects in Pakistan and brought the country out of crises.

He said that Muslim League-N was the real party of the people and Nawaz Sharif is the last hope of Pakistan saying that Muslim League-N would start its election campaign on a regular basis.

In the general elections, the party would form the government by winning all four provinces including Balochistan.

Congratulating the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul Haq Kakar, Federal Ministers Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Khalil George, Jamal Shah and others, he said that he hoped that the Caretaker Government would ensure the completion of the project started during the tenure of the Muslim League-N government and would take steps for the welfare of the people.

