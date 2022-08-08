UrduPoint.com

Chaudhry Naeem Pays Homage To Martyrs Of August 8 Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Chaudhry Naeem pays homage to martyrs of August 8 tragedy

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim paid homage to the lawyers martyred in the August 8 Quetta hospital tragedy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim paid homage to the lawyers martyred in the August 8 Quetta hospital tragedy.

In a statement on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the August 8 tragedy, he said that they would not forget this tragedy for the rest of their lives.

He said the example set by the martyrs of August 8 for the protection of the country by laying down their lives could never be forgotten and the blood of the lawyers who were martyred in the Quetta tragedy would not go in vain.

Naeem Karim said many lawyers, journalists and cameramen had lost their lives while performing their professional duties during the last 10-15 years.

He said that the damage caused to Balochistan on August 8 was impossible to compensate.

