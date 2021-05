Chaudhry Nisar takes oath as MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday took oath as MPA in the Punjab Assembly session.

The oath was administered by Punjab Assembly Acting Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chaudhry Nisar was elected MPAfromPP-10(Rawalpindi)as an independent candidate in 2018general electionbut he did not take oath for the last almostthree years.