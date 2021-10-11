Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor calls on Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Nouraiz Shakoor called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Monday.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said, "Instructions have been issued to the relevant authorities to complete public welfare schemes according to their schedule.

" He said it would be ensured that every district was developed through a districtdevelopment package valuing Rs 360 billion.

Previous governments had weakened the system, he added.