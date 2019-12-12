Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi meets CM Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at CM Office and discussed matters of mutual interest, welfare projects and improving the working relationship.

Usman Buzdar and Pervaiz Elahi expressed their deep condemnation over rumpus incident taken place at PIC and also expressed complete solidarity with doctors, paramedics, patients and their heirs.

Usman Buzdar while talking on the occasion said that sorrowful incident of PIC was a test case and those elements found responsible would not escape from the grip of law as law was equal for everyone.

He maintained, "Indiscriminate legal proceedings would take place and we will go to the last extend in order to ensure rule of law in the province." He said the government would provide complete protection to the patients in the hospitals, their attendants and doctors, adding that PIC incident was highly deplorable and regrettable and investigations of that incident had already started and responsible persons would meet their logical end.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had undertaken durable steps for ensuring progress of the province and prosperity of its people in a short span of time.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking on this occasion said that there was no justification of lawyers to create unrest and disturbance.

He said civilised societies had no justification for such inhuman acts, adding that preventing the patients from getting treatment amounted to criminal act. He said that all their sympathies were with the aggrieved and affected families.

The CM by issuing timely directions had nicely fulfilled his responsibilities, he commended.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi further said, "Our party is standing with PTI with regard to providing relief to the people of Punjab and is also treading on its journey to attain progress." He mentioned, "We supported PTI before and will continue to extend full support in future also," adding that those trying to create misconceptions would never succeed in their designs.

He said, "We will jointly move forward for achieving progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab." Member National Assembly Monis Elahi and Principal Secretary to CM were also present on this occasion.