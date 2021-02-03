Chaudhry Rehmat Ali remembered on his death anniversary

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who created the name of Pakistan and authored famous pamphlet "Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever" was remembred on his 70th death anniversary on Feb 3 (today) to pay homages for his unforgettable services for nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who created the name of Pakistan and authored famous pamphlet "Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever" was remembred on his 70th death anniversary on Feb 3 (today) to pay homages for his unforgettable services for nation.

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was a Muslim nationalist who was one of the earliest proponents of the creation of the state of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was born in Hoshiarpur district of eastern Punjab on November 16, 1897. He proposed the advice first time in 1915 during the inauguration session of Bazm-e-Shibli in Islamia College Lahore, private channels reported.

He emphasized that northern areas of Hindustan shall change into a Muslin state.

He went to England in 1929 where he published a pamphlet tilted 'Now or Never' on January 25, 1933.In this pamphlet he had presented a notion of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and proposed its name 'Pakistan'.

However Chaudhry Rehmat Ali's dream came to true on August 1947. In 1933 he founded Pakistan National Movement in England.

Subsequently he obtained a BA Degree in 1933 and MA in 1940 from the University of Cambridge and in1943 he visited the Bar middle Temple Inn London.

He died at the age of 53 in England on February 03, 1951 in a hospital of Cambridge, UK and laid to rest.