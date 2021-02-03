UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:54 PM

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali remembered on his death anniversary

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who created the name of Pakistan and authored famous pamphlet "Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever" was remembred on his 70th death anniversary on Feb 3 (today) to pay homages for his unforgettable services for nation

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chaudhry Rehmat Ali who created the name of Pakistan and authored famous pamphlet "Now or Never; Are We to Live or Perish Forever" was remembred on his 70th death anniversary on Feb 3 (today) to pay homages for his unforgettable services for nation.

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was a Muslim nationalist who was one of the earliest proponents of the creation of the state of Pakistan.

Chaudhry Rehmat Ali was born in Hoshiarpur district of eastern Punjab on November 16, 1897. He proposed the advice first time in 1915 during the inauguration session of Bazm-e-Shibli in Islamia College Lahore, private channels reported.

He emphasized that northern areas of Hindustan shall change into a Muslin state.

He went to England in 1929 where he published a pamphlet tilted 'Now or Never' on January 25, 1933.In this pamphlet he had presented a notion of separate homeland for Muslims of subcontinent and proposed its name 'Pakistan'.

However Chaudhry Rehmat Ali's dream came to true on August 1947. In 1933 he founded Pakistan National Movement in England.

Subsequently he obtained a BA Degree in 1933 and MA in 1940 from the University of Cambridge and in1943 he visited the Bar middle Temple Inn London.

He died at the age of 53 in England on February 03, 1951 in a hospital of Cambridge, UK and laid to rest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Died London Hoshiarpur Cambridge Temple United Kingdom January February August November Muslim From

Recent Stories

Bolivia reports 2,127 new COVID-19 cases

6 seconds ago

New Zealand approves first COVID-19 vaccine

7 seconds ago

Over 100 policemen contract COVID-19 in three days ..

9 seconds ago

IRSA releases 63,500 cusecs water

11 seconds ago

GSK, CureVac say to develop vaccine targeting Covi ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan retain same 17 for the second Test

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.