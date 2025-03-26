Open Menu

Chaudhry Salik Chairs Meeting To Review OPF Performance, Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall performance and initiatives of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), the Director General of Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment (BE&OE), Managing Director of OPF, Chairman of the board of Governors (BoG) OPF, and other senior officials from the Ministry and OPF.

During the meeting, the minister took note of key initiatives, including the development of the PAKTOK app. He proposed a logo design competition among the Ministry’s attached departments, with the winning team receiving recognition for their efforts.

Emphasizing the need for OPF to become a profit-generating entity, Salik Hussain urged all stakeholders to maximize their efforts in this regard.

