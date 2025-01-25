Chaudhry Salik Hussain Has A Special Vision For Youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Providing employment opportunities to the youth by making them skilled and guiding them in the right direction is among the top priorities of the Federal Minister. Coordinator Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Leader of the Muslim League-Q and Coordinator for the Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said in a statement that the future of Pakistan is linked to the reform and guidance of the youth.
He said that the manifesto of the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League is to improve the living conditions of the common man.
He said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is working with special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.
He said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for all schools of thoughts, especially for the youth.Providing employment opportunities to the youth by making them skilled and guiding them in the right direction is among the top priorities of the Federal Minister.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan3 minutes ago
-
Youth can shape future of Pakistan: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Association Dubai organizes event on climate action9 minutes ago
-
Pakistani survivors of Dakhla maritime incident to be repatriated: FO39 minutes ago
-
MCCI urges govt to cut policy rate to single digit49 minutes ago
-
Body found59 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh strengthen ties in healthcare collaboration1 hour ago
-
Family of martyred constable provided house1 hour ago
-
PINS launches official website1 hour ago
-
PTI Govt. deprives KP's people of development: Engr Amir Muqam1 hour ago
-
Crackdown on fake medicine and cigarette factories in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
50 markets, roads cleared of encroachments in Sialkot1 hour ago