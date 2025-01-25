Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

Providing employment opportunities to the youth by making them skilled and guiding them in the right direction is among the top priorities of the Federal Minister. Coordinator Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Leader of the Muslim League-Q and Coordinator for the Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain said in a statement that the future of Pakistan is linked to the reform and guidance of the youth.

He said that the manifesto of the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League is to improve the living conditions of the common man.

He said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is working with special attention to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.



He said that Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for all schools of thoughts, especially for the youth.Providing employment opportunities to the youth by making them skilled and guiding them in the right direction is among the top priorities of the Federal Minister.