Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Setting Up Revolutionary Measures In The Ministry Of Overseas & Human Resources. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Human Resources

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of Human Resources.

He said that protecting the rights of workers and Pakistani workers living abroad is one of the top priorities of Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

He said that the efforts and reforms of the federal minister to deliver the real fruits of the federal government to this class are creating a revolution.

Pakistanis living abroad are playing their role in a good way for the improvement of the country's economy by staying away from their families.

