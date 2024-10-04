Open Menu

Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Taking Practical Steps To Bring The Muslim Ummah Closer To Pakistan On International Forums. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is taking practical steps to bring the Muslim Ummah closer to Pakistan on international forums. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Under the leadership of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is engaged in promoting interfaith harmony through the best reforms for the first time in history. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while addressing the Peace for All Conference, said that the role of the Ministry of Religious Affairs has come to light for the first time in the history of Pakistan with the best reforms, to which the credit Goes to Chaudhry Salik Hussain He said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs whose main objective is the promotion of inter-faith harmony is being run by Chaudhry Salik Hussain in an efficient manner.

Regularization of Hajj and Ziyarat in a good way and concrete reforms in them are evident in providing the best facilities to the people.He further said that there is no room for extremism and violence in Pakistan.We have to play a role for national security as a nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Muslim All Best

Recent Stories

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

Oil extends gains, jobs report lifts Wall Street

38 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

ECP adjourns tribunal change case till Oct 9

37 minutes ago
 SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

SIDB KP notifies Rs.36000 minimum wage

38 minutes ago
 Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise ..

Livestock sector contributing greatly to stabilise economy: minister

38 minutes ago
 Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Acce ..

Traversaal.ai from Pakistan wins Meta APAC AI Accelerator Finals in Singapore

38 minutes ago
 Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contr ..

Companies awarded rain-hit road construction contracts asked to commence work: M ..

39 minutes ago
Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students ..

Minister inaugurates Pakistan’s largest students’ financial aid scheme

39 minutes ago
 National fastest competition on Oct 8

National fastest competition on Oct 8

52 minutes ago
 US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture o ..

US DCM explores Lahore’s rich, diverse culture on inaugural visit

52 minutes ago
 Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of te ..

Gilani acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers to society

52 minutes ago
 Mauritius to hold legislative election on November ..

Mauritius to hold legislative election on November 10

52 minutes ago
 Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nati ..

Afghan women can seek refugee status based on nationality, gender: EU top court

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan