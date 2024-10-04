- Home
Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Taking Practical Steps To Bring The Muslim Ummah Closer To Pakistan On International Forums. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Under the leadership of Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Ministry of Religious Affairs is engaged in promoting interfaith harmony through the best reforms for the first time in history. Leader of Muslim League Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, while addressing the Peace for All Conference, said that the role of the Ministry of Religious Affairs has come to light for the first time in the history of Pakistan with the best reforms, to which the credit Goes to Chaudhry Salik Hussain He said that the Ministry of Religious Affairs whose main objective is the promotion of inter-faith harmony is being run by Chaudhry Salik Hussain in an efficient manner.
Regularization of Hajj and Ziyarat in a good way and concrete reforms in them are evident in providing the best facilities to the people.He further said that there is no room for extremism and violence in Pakistan.We have to play a role for national security as a nation.
