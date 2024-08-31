Chaudhry Salik Hussain is in constant contact with the Iraqi embassy and authorities for the return of thousands of pilgrims stranded in Iraq. So far,the arrival back of nearly 600 pilgrims to Pakistan is a practical proof of his personal interest.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the Ministry of Religious Affairs is looking so active and dynamic for the first time in history, the credit goes to the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is in constant contact with the Iraqi embassy and authorities for the return of thousands of pilgrims stuck in Iraq, so far bringing about 600 pilgrims to Pakistan is a practical proof of his interest.