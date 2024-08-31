Open Menu

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's Special Measures To End The Difficulties Of Pilgrims Are Commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 31, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims are commendable. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is in constant contact with the Iraqi embassy and authorities for the return of thousands of pilgrims stranded in Iraq. So far,the arrival back of nearly 600 pilgrims to Pakistan is a practical proof of his personal interest.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Leader of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the Ministry of Religious Affairs is looking so active and dynamic for the first time in history, the credit goes to the Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

He said that Chaudhry Salik Hussain is in constant contact with the Iraqi embassy and authorities for the return of thousands of pilgrims stuck in Iraq, so far bringing about 600 pilgrims to Pakistan is a practical proof of his interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Muslim

Recent Stories

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

34 seconds ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

4 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

4 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

7 hours ago
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

7 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

7 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

10 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan