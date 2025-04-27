Chaudhry Salik meets Joe Biden to discuss bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain on Sunday held an important meeting with former United States President Joe Biden at Vatican City and discussed to further robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and US.

Both emphasized on providing employment opportunities to Pakistanis in the US, said a press release issued here.

Furthermore, the federal minister visited the Pakistani Embassy in Italy and was briefed on the provision of facilities to overseas Pakistanis living in Italy. Pakistani embassies could play a key role in providing employment to Pakistanis at abroad.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain also met with the head of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus and discussed on further strengthening relations between two countries.

During the meeting, Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed to work together to improve the quality of labor and their skills. Muhammad Yunus said that there were vast opportunities in Bangladesh for Pakistani traders and businessmen.

The minister also met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Vatican City, who praised the quality of world-class football in Pakistan.

The minister held meetings with ministers from UAE, Russia, Malaysia, and Singapore.