Chaudhry Salik Welcomes Overseas Pakistanis As 'State Guests', Emphasizes Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain Saturday warmly welcomed overseas Pakistani participants, terming them state guests at the inaugural Overseas Pakistanis Convention, emphasizing unity and cooperation.
In an exclusive video message with ptv news channel, minister lauded the overseas Pakistani community's achievements and reaffirmed the government's commitment to their welfare at the convention.
He stressed the need for stronger ties with overseas Pakistanis and emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are equally contributing to the country's progress.
"Overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset and ambassadors of our country, contributing significantly to our nation's progress," said Chaudhry Salik Hussain.
They play a vital role in Pakistan's economic growth and development through valuable remittances, investments, and knowledge transfer, he added.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to hold his first interaction convention for overseas Pakistanis from April 13 (tomorrow), aiming to strengthen ties with the diaspora and explore ways to benefit from their expertise and investments in Pakistan's economic growth and development, as part of his government's efforts to boost foreign investment and economic diplomacy, he mentioned.
Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are his top priority, highlighting their significant contributions to the country's progress and development.
He also underscores the importance of supporting and engaging with the overseas Pakistani community.
He also appreciates Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's efforts to engage with the overseas Pakistani community, given the PM's emphasis on strengthening ties with the diaspora.
Ch Salik Hussain emphasized the need for strong policies to support overseas Pakistanis, focusing on skill development initiatives and collaboration with external companies to establish state-of-the-art training institutes.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM5 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death5 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal5 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis5 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran5 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML7 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide7 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks7 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins7 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards7 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP7 hours ago