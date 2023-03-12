Chaudhry Sarwar joins PML-Q

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and joined the PML-Q along with his companions.

In this regard, a ceremony was organized here at Muslim League House, in which Pakistan Muslim League Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafi, Begum Parveen Sarwar, Overseas Pakistani Businesswoman Sabahat from America, Ansar Farooq Chaudhry, Chaudhry Azhar Waraich, famous hockey player Muhammad Asif Bajwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central members Mian Waheed Ahmed, Rashid Riaz, Tayyab Chaudhry and Mian Kashif Iqbal were present among others.

While welcoming Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to the party, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that politics of Chaudhry Sarwar was 100 percent transparent and a proof of his dedication towards people, adding that PML-Q gained strength after new development and would achieve popularity in Punjab as well as other provinces of the country. The number of overseas Pakistanis would also increase in the party.

On the occasion, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar thanked the PML-Q leadership for welcoming him in the party, adding that he was not joining the party for the sake of any party position or any political gains. "I joined PML-Q with the spirit of serving the countrymen and the nation", he said. PML-Q was the political party that works for the real development of the country, he mentioned.

"I am also grateful to my colleagues who have decided to join Pakistan Muslim League on my call" he said and added that his and party priorities would be the protection of national and country's interests. He mentioned that the party would also form a shadow cabinet to evaluate the government's performance in other sectors including foreign affairs, finance, energy, health, tourism and sports and make suggestions for improvement in these sectors.

Chaudhry Sarwar said: "I am grateful to Pakistanis from across the world who have alwayssupported me and it is my responsibility to protect their rights and raise their voices at everyforum." "I feel pride that he had a role to play in getting Pakistan GSP Plus status", he added.