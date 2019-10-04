UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Sarwar Reminds Fazlur Rehman To March Against India, Not Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

Chaudhry Sarwar reminds Fazlur Rehman to march against India, not govt

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should announce a long-march against Indian government to condemn atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) rather than giving a protest call to weaken own government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should announce a long-march against Indian government to condemn atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) rather than giving a protest call to weaken own government.

Talking to the media during a ceremony in connection with the World Animal Day at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said 220 million people of Pakistan would reject the protest call by Maulana Fazlur Rehman as it was not the time for such acts.

To a question, Sarwar hoped that the PML-N and PPP would not participate in the Maulana's azadi march call.

About the protestors, the Governor said the decision was to be taken by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and the provincial cabinet, adding that the government believed in peaceful demonstrations and it will not let anybody to take law into hands.

To another question, Ch Sarwar said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was bent upon creating anarchy and chaos through lock downs, adding it was against interests of the nation.

Responding to another query, he said: "The Maulana has no reason or ground to protest against the government".

Ch Sarwar expressed deep concern over human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, adding India had crossed all limits of brutalities and killings in Kashmir.

The Governor said islam forbids torturing animals, adding he would run a campaign for animal rights and protection in all universities of Punjab. He said the government would introduce legislation in the Punjab Assembly for animal rights and will amend the 18th century old law in this regard.

The ceremony was arranged by NGO Brooke-Action for working horses and donkeys and civil society.

Wife of the Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Secretary General Khuram Nawaz Gandapur, PTI MPA Ayesha Iqbal and Sarah Gandapour were also present.

