Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Calls On Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 15, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain calls on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Both leaders discuss investment and promotion of technical education in Punjab during their meeting at Punjab Governor House

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain called on Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider khan at Governor House Lahore.

During the meeting, investment and promotion of technical education in Punjab were discussed. The Provincial Minister informed the Governor of Punjab about the steps taken for the promotion of investment and technical education in the province.

Speaking on this occasion, Punjab Governor, Sardar Saleem Haider said that boosting trade and business activities is indispensable for the country's stability. He said that significant investment initiatives have been taken in Punjab due to which foreign investors including Overseas Pakistanis are also showing keen interest. He said that everyone should play a role to take the country on the path of development.

Governor Punjab further said that the future of Pakistan hinges on the promotion of technical education. He said that the up-gradation of TEVTA institutions would improve the quality of technical education. Governor Punjab also inquired after the health of Muslim League President, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on this occasion.

Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that TEVTA's institutions are being upgraded under a phased programme. He said that in the first phase, five colleges of TEVTA are being upgraded. Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that China's solar energy company is setting up a solar panels manufacturing plant in Punjab. He said that manufacturing of solar panels will start in Punjab by the end of this year.

