Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Renowned businessman Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal from Great Britain on Monday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal met Jahangir Tareen, head of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

IPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen welcomed Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal by wearing the party muffler. Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal was appointed as president of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party UK and Chief Organization IPP Europe, the notification of which has also been issued.