LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus at Services Hospital here on Saturday.

The hospital sources confirmed that the health of veteran politician had started improving.

The PML-Q president was brought to the hospital on Friday where several government and opposition leaders inquired about his health and prayed for his well-being and wished him a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned him to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also prayed for quick recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain, who was admitted to Services Hospital for medical treatment. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi thanked all for prayers for Chaudhry Shujaat's recovery.