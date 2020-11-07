UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:49 PM

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus at Services Hospital here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tested negative for coronavirus at Services Hospital here on Saturday.

The hospital sources confirmed that the health of veteran politician had started improving.

The PML-Q president was brought to the hospital on Friday where several government and opposition leaders inquired about his health and prayed for his well-being and wished him a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned him to inquire about the health of the PML-Q leader.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also prayed for quick recovery of Ch Shujaat Hussain, who was admitted to Services Hospital for medical treatment. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi thanked all for prayers for Chaudhry Shujaat's recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Moonis Elahi Muslim All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Swat Youth Inter-Academy Premier League Football t ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

India Successfully Performs 1st Space Launch in 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistenc ..

21 minutes ago

UK Bans Travel From Denmark Over New Coronavirus S ..

2 minutes ago

PCB offers Younis Khan to join as batting coach fo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.