Open Menu

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's Characteristic Decency & Modesty In Politics. Now Chaudhry Salik Hussain Is Doing It Well At The National Level Politics. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2024 | 02:02 PM

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Chaudhry Salik Hussain is doing it well at the national level politics. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's steps related to inter-faith harmony& religious tolerance will prove to be very effective in establishing peace around the country. Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of unrest and chaos.He said that the enemy is actively working to promote political and religious extremism in the country.

He said that peace, decency and inter-faith harmony are indispensable in Pakistan.Chaudhry Salik Hussain's reform steps related to inter-faith harmony, and religious tolerance will prove to be very effective in establishing peace.

He further said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's decency and modesty in politics are characteristic. .

Related Topics

Pakistan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Muslim

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

14 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

14 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

14 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

14 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

14 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

14 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

14 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

14 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan