Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of unrest and chaos.He said that the enemy is actively working to promote political and religious extremism in the country.

He said that peace, decency and inter-faith harmony are indispensable in Pakistan.Chaudhry Salik Hussain's reform steps related to inter-faith harmony, and religious tolerance will prove to be very effective in establishing peace.

He further said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's decency and modesty in politics are characteristic. .