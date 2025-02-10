Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s leadership has always kept the doors of decency and reconciliation open to resolve crises. Coordinator Federal Minister for Religious Affairs

Chaudhry Salik Hussain introduced reforms to free the people of Gujarat from commission mafias and encroaching groups, and made it possible to end the practice of money and wealth in transfer postings. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) PML-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain played a special role in the practical elimination of traditional politics and paved the way for the common man to power.

He said that for the first time in history, the credit for defeating the system of money and wealth in commission mafias and transfer postings goes to the revolutionary initiative of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s successors.He said that political stability in the country is absolutely essential for the country's security and economy.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's leadership has always kept the doors of decency and reconciliation open to end crises.