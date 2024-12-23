Chaudhry Shujaat Praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman For Seminary Bill Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday commended Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his instrumental role in resolving the Seminary Bill through mutual understanding
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (PML) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday commended Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his instrumental role in resolving the Seminary Bill through mutual understanding.
In a telephonic conversation with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat expressed his appreciation for the JUI-F leader’s efforts in countering conspiratorial elements.
Shujaat assured Fazlur Rehman of full support in addressing any future issues related to madrassas, emphasizing the importance of continued collaboration. During their conversation, Chaudhry Shujaat also took the opportunity to inquire about Rehman’s well-being.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution
BRI collaboration highlighted as key for Pakistan's vet sector
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives
Hockey AstroTurf inaugurated at GDC Dagar
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law
AC vows strict price monitoring
Global stock markets mostly higher
New chancery building project of Pakistan consulate inaugurated in Jeddah
Funeral prayer of inspector Ashiq Khan offered at Police Lines HQ
MG Celebrates the Launch of Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Plug-in Hybrid ..
Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improve water supply to Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution47 seconds ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives51 seconds ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered55 seconds ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law8 minutes ago
-
AC vows strict price monitoring8 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of inspector Ashiq Khan offered at Police Lines HQ8 minutes ago
-
MG Celebrates the Launch of Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Plug-in Hybrid – True Hybrid Elec ..1 hour ago
-
Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improve water supply to Karachi30 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman greets Christian employees on Christmas2 hours ago
-
Speakers vow for taking collective steps for ending child marriage3 hours ago
-
Sindh gov't launches One-Stop Protection Center in Hyderabad to combat gender based violence3 hours ago
-
Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security3 hours ago