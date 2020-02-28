UrduPoint.com
Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case Adjourned

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:15 PM

An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Friday adjourned hearing of Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and others till March 30.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein Yousaf Abbas, nephew of Nawaz Sharif, appeared at the outset of the proceedings.

A counsel on behalf of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif submitted his fresh medical reports.

The counsel stated that Nawaz Sharif was under treatment in London and he was scheduled to undergo many tests.

He submitted that Nawaz Sharif would come back after permission from doctors. He pleaded with the court for granting exemption to Nawaz Sharif from personal appearance.

Subsequently, the court accepted Nawaz Sharif's exemption application and adjourned further hearing till March 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had exempted Maryam Nawaz from personalappearance till the filling of reference in the matter.

